After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Nick Gordon and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is batting .133 with a double and a walk.
  • In three of 10 games this year, Gordon has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Giolito (0-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
