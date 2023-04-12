Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .233.
- This season, Farmer has tallied at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Farmer has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.