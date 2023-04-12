Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Miranda (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is batting .182 with four walks.
- Miranda has picked up a hit in six games this season (54.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
- Miranda has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Giolito (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
