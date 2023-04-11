Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (6-4) and the Chicago White Sox (5-6) matching up at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-0) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (0-1) will answer the bell for the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

This season, the Twins have won six out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has played as favorites of -160 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 40 (four per game).

The Twins have a 2.63 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule