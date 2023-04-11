Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they compete for a spot in the postseason.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-8.5)
|233
|-390
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-8.5)
|232.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-8)
|231.5
|-345
|+260
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-8.5)
|231.5
|-340
|+280
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 233 points per game, the same as this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 232.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.
Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.