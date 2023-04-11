After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .171 with two doubles.

Taylor has had a base hit in five of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Taylor has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings