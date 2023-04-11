After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .171 with two doubles.
  • Taylor has had a base hit in five of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • Taylor has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
