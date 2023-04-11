On Tuesday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • This season, Farmer has posted at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 6.25 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
