On Tuesday, Kyle Farmer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and two walks.

This season, Farmer has posted at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings