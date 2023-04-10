How to Watch the Wild vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost four straight at home, the Chicago Blackhawks host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN to see the Blackhawks look to defeat the Wild.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Wild vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/25/2023
|Wild
|Blackhawks
|3-1 MIN
|12/16/2022
|Wild
|Blackhawks
|4-1 MIN
|10/30/2022
|Blackhawks
|Wild
|4-3 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 210 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild's 231 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|66
|39
|35
|74
|53
|49
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|77
|22
|45
|67
|44
|44
|39.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|79
|30
|31
|61
|39
|50
|57.4%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|78
|17
|25
|42
|30
|29
|42%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.
- With 191 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 41 goals (4.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 1.8 goals-per-game average (18 total) during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|69
|12
|23
|35
|64
|45
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|78
|18
|17
|35
|45
|56
|41.8%
|Jonathan Toews
|50
|14
|16
|30
|40
|32
|63.1%
|Tyler Johnson
|53
|11
|19
|30
|21
|31
|50.9%
