(6-3) will match up with the (4-6) at Target Field on Monday, April 10 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 Ks, Kenta Maeda will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at -105. The total for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (0-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won six out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win.

The White Sox have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Twins vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Gordon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+320) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 14th 2nd

