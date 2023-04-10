How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will meet on Monday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Kyle Farmer and Elvis Andrus among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with eight total home runs.
- Minnesota is slugging .359, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- Minnesota ranks 23rd in runs scored with 37 (4.1 per game).
- The Twins rank 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Twins strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 11.0 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (.988).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Marlins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/7/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jose Urquidy
|4/8/2023
|Astros
|W 9-6
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Luis Garcia
|4/9/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Hunter Brown
|4/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Dylan Cease
|4/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Lance Lynn
|4/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|4/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Domingo Germán
