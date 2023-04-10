After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)

Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Wallner got a hit nine times last season in 18 games (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

He homered in two of 18 games last year, going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Wallner picked up an RBI in six games last year out 18 (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last season.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 6 GP 12 .167 AVG .231 .318 OBP .318 .389 SLG .359 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 12 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)