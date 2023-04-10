Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Farmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .318.
- This year, Farmer has posted at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Farmer has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.80).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease (1-0) pitches for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.59 ERA ranks 23rd, .706 WHIP ranks seventh, and 14.3 K/9 ranks fifth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.