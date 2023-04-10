On Monday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has two doubles and three walks while hitting .182.

Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Correa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings