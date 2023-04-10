On Monday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has two doubles and three walks while hitting .182.
  • Correa has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Correa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 6.80 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Cease (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.59), seventh in WHIP (.706), and fifth in K/9 (14.3).
