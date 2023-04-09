On Sunday, Trevor Larnach (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.459), slugging percentage (.516) and OPS (.976) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Larnach has had a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits four times (50.0%).

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings