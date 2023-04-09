The New Orleans Pelicans (42-39), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Target Center, go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in the NBA).

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (ninth in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 230.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 228.4 points per game combined, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

New Orleans has covered 41 times in 81 chances against the spread this season.

Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +25000 +10000 -130 Pelicans +25000 +8000 -105

