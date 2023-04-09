On Sunday, Nick Gordon (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon has a walk while hitting .105.

Gordon has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings