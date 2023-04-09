Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros (who will start Hunter Brown) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .214 with two doubles.
- Taylor has had a base hit in five of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Taylor has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.