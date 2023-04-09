Matt Wallner is back in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins and will face Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Hunter Brown

BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Wallner At The Plate (2022)

Wallner hit .211 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Wallner got a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games last season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of them.

He hit a home run in two of 18 games last year, going deep in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Wallner drove in a run in six games last season out 18 (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in four of his 18 games last year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 6 GP 12 .167 AVG .231 .318 OBP .318 .389 SLG .359 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 5 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 12 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

