The Minnesota Twins and Kyle Farmer, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSNX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

  • Farmer has a double, a home run and a walk while hitting .350.
  • This year, Farmer has recorded at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In three games this season, Farmer has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Brown (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
