Jaden McDaniels' Minnesota Timberwolves face the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on April 8, McDaniels put up 16 points in a 151-131 win versus the Spurs.

In this article we will dive into McDaniels' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.1 Assists -- 1.9 1.2 PRA 18.5 18 19.7 PR -- 16.1 18.5 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.8



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 10 0 2 2 0 1 12/28/2022 34 19 7 3 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.