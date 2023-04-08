Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota with nine hits and an OBP of .438, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his seven games this year, with multiple hits in 42.9% of them.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Larnach has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, one per game).
- Garcia (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
