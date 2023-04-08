Rudy Gobert is a player to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) and the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) meet at on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 4:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8

Saturday, April 8 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena:

Location: ,

, Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Anthony Edwards, Keldon Johnson and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves defeated the Nets on Tuesday, 107-102. Edwards scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed three assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 23 5 3 1 2 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 14 5 0 0 1 Mike Conley 18 1 1 1 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards averages a team-leading 24.5 points per game. He is also putting up 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Gobert averages a team-leading 11.7 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 65.7% from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Kyle Anderson averages 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mike Conley leads the Timberwolves at 6.7 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.8 rebounds and 11.7 points.

Jaden McDaniels puts up 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 13.2 13.7 2.3 0.6 1.2 0 Kyle Anderson 11.3 6.6 7.2 1.2 0.9 0.7 Mike Conley 16.6 3.5 4.9 1.4 0.2 2.8 Jaden McDaniels 15.3 4.3 1.4 0.9 0.9 1.8 Anthony Edwards 14 2.3 2.9 0.5 0.3 1.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.