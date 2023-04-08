Patrick Cantlay is ready for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club (par-72) in Augusta, Georgia from April 6 - 9. The purse is $15,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Cantlay at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par 14 times and scored 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in four of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day seven times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Cantlay has finished in the top five twice in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average four times.

This week Cantlay is looking for his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Cantlay has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 13 -10 275 1 17 8 10 $11.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Cantlay has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 28th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Cantlay finished 39th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than average.

Augusta National Golf Club has had an average tournament score of +1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 238 yards longer than the average course Cantlay has played in the past year (7,307 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship placed him in the 60th percentile.

Cantlay was better than 90% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Cantlay carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Cantlay carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Cantlay's eight birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were more than the field average of 5.1.

In that most recent tournament, Cantlay's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.1).

Cantlay finished THE PLAYERS Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Cantlay underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.