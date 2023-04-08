At the end of the first round of the Masters Tournament, Brooks Koepka stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -7.

Looking to wager on Brooks Koepka at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brooks Koepka Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Koepka has scored better than par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Koepka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Koepka has won one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Koepka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 37 4 215 1 3 1 1 $67,357

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In his past eight appearances at this event, Koepka has three top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes and one win.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Koepka finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,297 yards.

The courses that Koepka has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,372 yards, while Augusta National Golf Club will be 7,545 yards this week.

Koepka's Last Time Out

Koepka shot poorly over the four par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the sixth percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 28) at The Open Championship, which placed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Koepka shot better than just 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Koepka did not record a birdie on any of the four par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 0.5).

On the four par-3s at The Open Championship, Koepka carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Koepka's six birdies or better on the 28 par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the field average (9.1).

At that most recent tournament, Koepka had a bogey or worse on eight of 28 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Koepka ended The Open Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.7 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at The Open Championship, Koepka fell short compared to the field average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6- 9, 2023

April 6- 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Koepka Odds to Win: +750 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Koepka's performance prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.