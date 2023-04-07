When the (3-4) match up with the (4-2) at Target Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET, Jose Urquidy will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Twins (-130). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Twins vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Twins' matchup versus the Astros but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to beat the Astros with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

Twins vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

Oddsmakers have given the Astros the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +110 moneyline listed for this contest.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

