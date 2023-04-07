Sonny Gray and Jose Urquidy are the scheduled starters when the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros play on Friday at Target Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank 17th in MLB play with six home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Minnesota is 24th in MLB with a .363 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Minnesota is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.0 runs per game (24 total).

The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 7.7 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in baseball.

The 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Minnesota has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.90).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (.962).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Gray (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Royals W 2-0 Away Sonny Gray Jordan Lyles 4/2/2023 Royals W 7-4 Away Joe Ryan Brad Keller 4/3/2023 Marlins W 11-1 Away Tyler Mahle Johnny Cueto 4/4/2023 Marlins L 1-0 Away Kenta Maeda Sandy Alcantara 4/5/2023 Marlins L 5-2 Away Pablo Lopez Jesús Luzardo 4/7/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Jose Urquidy 4/8/2023 Astros - Home Joe Ryan Luis Garcia 4/9/2023 Astros - Home Tyler Mahle Hunter Brown 4/10/2023 White Sox - Home Kenta Maeda Dylan Cease 4/11/2023 White Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Lance Lynn 4/12/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Lucas Giolito

