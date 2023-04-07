The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach has nine hits and an OBP of .481 to go with a slugging percentage of .609. All three of those stats are tops among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 39th in slugging.
  • Larnach enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
  • In five of six games this season (83.3%) Larnach has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (50.0%).
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender eight total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
