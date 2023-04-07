On Friday, Max Kepler (coming off going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
  • In 57 of 115 games last year (49.6%) Kepler had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (22.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 115 opportunities, 7.0%), going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Kepler drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last year (29 of 115), with two or more RBIs in nine of those contests (7.8%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 37.4% of his games last season (43 of 115), with more than one run on 11 occasions (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 51
.213 AVG .244
.315 OBP .327
.356 SLG .337
18 XBH 10
6 HR 3
22 RBI 21
41/31 K/BB 25/19
1 SB 2
Home Away
64 GP 51
30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%)
24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Urquidy (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
