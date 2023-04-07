Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is batting .143 with four walks.
- In three of six games this season, Miranda got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Miranda has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (eight total, 1.1 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
