Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Gallo -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .235 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- Twice in six games this year, Gallo has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 16.7% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.1 per game).
- Urquidy (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
