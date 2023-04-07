The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)

  • Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 50 of 92 games last season (54.3%) Buxton got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (23.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • In 24 of 92 games last year, he homered (26.1%). He went deep in 7.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Buxton drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 92 (34.8%), including multiple RBIs in 14.1% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored in 44.6% of his games last year (41 of 92), with more than one run on 17 occasions (18.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 42
.228 AVG .219
.315 OBP .296
.550 SLG .500
25 XBH 19
15 HR 13
27 RBI 24
63/19 K/BB 53/15
2 SB 4
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Astros will look to Urquidy (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
