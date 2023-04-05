After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willi Castro At The Plate (2022)

Castro hit .239 with 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.

In 56.3% of his games last year (63 of 112), Castro got a base hit, and in 22 of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more hits.

In eight of 112 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.1%). He went deep in 2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Castro picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 112 (22.3%), including multiple RBIs in 5.4% of those games (six times).

He scored a run in 41 of 112 games last year (36.6%), including six multi-run games (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 49 .275 AVG .200 .310 OBP .251 .423 SLG .309 17 XBH 12 5 HR 3 19 RBI 12 39/8 K/BB 43/7 3 SB 6 Home Away 59 GP 53 37 (62.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (49.1%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (15.1%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (39.6%) 5 (8.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.7%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (20.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)