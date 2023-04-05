Wednesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-1) against the Miami Marlins (2-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-0 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 5.

The Marlins will call on Jesus Luzardo against the Twins and Pablo Lopez.

Twins vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Twins vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 4, Marlins 0.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins came away with 22 wins in the 68 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, Minnesota won 23 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Minnesota had the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (696 total runs).

The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

