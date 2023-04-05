Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).

In five of 51 games last year, he hit a home run (9.8%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last year out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).

He came around to score 19 times in 51 games (37.3%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.9%).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 28 .313 AVG .177 .400 OBP .245 .594 SLG .281 10 XBH 8 4 HR 1 11 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 38/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 28 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)