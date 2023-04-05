Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)
- Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).
- In five of 51 games last year, he hit a home run (9.8%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Larnach drove in a run in 14 games last year out of 51 (27.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (four times).
- He came around to score 19 times in 51 games (37.3%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (5.9%).
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.313
|AVG
|.177
|.400
|OBP
|.245
|.594
|SLG
|.281
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|38/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (42.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Luzardo (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
