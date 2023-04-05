Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Marlins.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)
- Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Jeffers got a hit 31 times last season in 67 games (46.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He homered in seven of 67 games in 2022 (10.4%), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers picked up an RBI in 17 games last year out of 67 (25.4%), including multiple RBIs in 11.9% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He came around to score in 28.4% of his games last season (19 of 67), with two or more runs on five occasions (7.5%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.230
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.254
|.380
|SLG
|.348
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|16
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (38.2%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.6%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (29.4%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.8%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (29.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
