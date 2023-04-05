After going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Marlins.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate (2022)

Jeffers hit .208 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Jeffers got a hit 31 times last season in 67 games (46.3%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.9%).

He homered in seven of 67 games in 2022 (10.4%), including 3% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers picked up an RBI in 17 games last year out of 67 (25.4%), including multiple RBIs in 11.9% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score in 28.4% of his games last season (19 of 67), with two or more runs on five occasions (7.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 33 GP 33 .230 AVG .188 .319 OBP .254 .380 SLG .348 9 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 16 28/13 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 34 18 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (38.2%) 5 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.6%) 9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (29.4%) 3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.8%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)