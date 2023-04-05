Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Farmer (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate (2022)
- Farmer hit .253 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Farmer picked up at least one hit 86 times last season in 145 games played (59.3%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (24.8%).
- He hit a home run in 9.0% of his games last season (145 in all), going deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Farmer drove in a run in 54 of 145 games last season (37.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of them (11.7%).
- He came around to score 49 times in 145 games (33.8%) last season, including eight occasions when he scored more than once (5.5%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|72
|.253
|AVG
|.253
|.324
|OBP
|.302
|.397
|SLG
|.372
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|7
|42
|RBI
|36
|54/20
|K/BB
|45/13
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|72
|43 (58.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (59.7%)
|16 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (27.8%)
|26 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|6 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|29 (40.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Luzardo (1-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
