On Wednesday, Carlos Correa (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

  • Correa had 152 hits and a .368 OBP while slugging .467.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Correa got a hit in 72.1% of his 136 games last season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Correa picked up an RBI in 43 of 136 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored in 41.9% of his games last year (57 of 136), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 69
.310 AVG .273
.382 OBP .355
.498 SLG .438
25 XBH 22
11 HR 11
31 RBI 33
59/30 K/BB 62/33
0 SB 0
67 GP 69
49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%)
10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Luzardo (1-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
