The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN. The over/under in the matchup is 226.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -1.5 226.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • In 43 of 79 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to total more than 226.5 points.
  • Minnesota's matchups this year have an average point total of 231.4, 4.9 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves' ATS record is 35-43-0 this season.
  • Minnesota has won 17, or 50%, of the 34 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Minnesota has a record of 17-17, a 50% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 43 54.4% 115.5 229.1 115.9 228.6 231.2
Nets 37 47.4% 113.6 229.1 112.7 228.6 226.9

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Five of Timberwolves' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-20-0) than it has at home (16-23-0).
  • The 115.5 points per game the Timberwolves put up are only 2.8 more points than the Nets give up (112.7).
  • Minnesota has a 24-18 record against the spread and a 27-16 record overall when putting up more than 112.7 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nets Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 35-43 11-24 36-43
Nets 41-37 21-16 35-43

Timberwolves vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Nets
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
24-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-12
27-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-10
115.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
19-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
23-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-12

