Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 107-105 loss to the Trail Blazers (his previous action) Towns put up eight points and nine rebounds.

Now let's examine Towns' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.3 18.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 6.3 Assists 3.5 4.8 4.4 PRA 33.5 33 29.5 PR 29.5 28.2 25.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.9



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Karl-Anthony Towns has made 7.1 shots per game, which adds up to 5.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Towns' Timberwolves average 104.0 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 112.7 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Nets concede 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets have conceded 23.3 per game, third in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2022 32 23 7 2 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.