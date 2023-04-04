After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)

  • Correa put together 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 20th, his on-base percentage ranked 20th, and he was 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Correa picked up at least one hit 98 times last year in 136 games played (72.1%), including multiple hits on 41 occasions (30.1%).
  • He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (21 of 136), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Correa drove in a run in 43 of 136 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 17 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He came around to score 57 times in 136 games (41.9%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 69
.310 AVG .273
.382 OBP .355
.498 SLG .438
25 XBH 22
11 HR 11
31 RBI 33
59/30 K/BB 62/33
0 SB 0
67 GP 69
49 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 49 (71.0%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
28 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (42.0%)
10 (14.9%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
20 (29.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Alcantara (0-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.76), 56th in WHIP (1.235), and 94th in K/9 (3.2) among qualifying pitchers.
