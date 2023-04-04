Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Byron Buxton (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Byron Buxton At The Plate (2022)
- Buxton hit .224 with 13 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 34 walks.
- Buxton had a hit 50 times last season in 92 games (54.3%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- Including the 92 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in 24 of them (26.1%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton picked up an RBI in 32 out of 92 games last season (34.8%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (14.1%).
- He touched home plate in 44.6% of his 92 games last year, with more than one run in 18.5% of those games (17).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|42
|.228
|AVG
|.219
|.315
|OBP
|.296
|.550
|SLG
|.500
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|24
|63/19
|K/BB
|53/15
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|26 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (57.1%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (23.8%)
|19 (38.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (52.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (31.0%)
|15 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (40.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Alcantara (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 67th, 1.235 WHIP ranks 56th, and 3.2 K/9 ranks 94th.
