Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins (who will start Johnny Cueto) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)
- Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).
- Including the 51 games he played in last season, he went yard in five of them (9.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Larnach drove in a run in 14 of 51 games last season (27.5%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%).
- In 19 of 51 games last season (37.3%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.9%) he scored more than once.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.313
|AVG
|.177
|.400
|OBP
|.245
|.594
|SLG
|.281
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|38/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (42.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (21.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 37-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games, compiling an 8-10 record.
