After going 3-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins (who will start Johnny Cueto) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

  • Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).
  • Including the 51 games he played in last season, he went yard in five of them (9.8%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Larnach drove in a run in 14 of 51 games last season (27.5%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.8%).
  • In 19 of 51 games last season (37.3%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (5.9%) he scored more than once.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 28
.313 AVG .177
.400 OBP .245
.594 SLG .281
10 XBH 8
4 HR 1
11 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 38/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 28
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • The 37-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games, compiling an 8-10 record.
