On Monday, Max Kepler (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate (2022)

  • Kepler hit .227 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 50 walks.
  • In 49.6% of his games last year (57 of 115), Kepler had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (22.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went yard in 7.0% of his games in 2022 (eight of 115), including 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kepler drove in a run in 29 of 115 games last year (25.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.8%).
  • He crossed home plate in 43 of his 115 games a year ago (37.4%), with more than one run scored 11 times (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 51
.213 AVG .244
.315 OBP .327
.356 SLG .337
18 XBH 10
6 HR 3
22 RBI 21
41/31 K/BB 25/19
1 SB 2
64 GP 51
30 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (52.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (23.5%)
24 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (37.3%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.9%)
14 (21.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (29.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Marlins pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Cueto makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 37-year-old righty, started and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • Last season he put together an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
