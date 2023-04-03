Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Marlins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Johnny Cueto and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate (2022)
- Correa had 152 hits and a .368 on-base percentage while slugging .467.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 20th and he was 31st in slugging.
- Correa picked up at least one hit 98 times last year in 136 games played (72.1%), including multiple hits on 41 occasions (30.1%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 15.4% of his games last season (136 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 136 (31.6%), including multiple RBIs in 12.5% of those games (17 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He came around to score 57 times in 136 games (41.9%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.310
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.355
|.498
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|33
|59/30
|K/BB
|62/33
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|49 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|49 (71.0%)
|21 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|28 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (42.0%)
|10 (14.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|20 (29.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Marlins pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins had a 3.86 team ERA that ranked 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Cueto starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- The 37-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins.
- Last season he finished with an 8-10 record, a 3.35 ERA and a 1.219 WHIP over his 25 games.
