After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate (2022)

  • Larnach hit .231 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Larnach reached base via a hit in 25 of 51 games last season (49.0%), including multiple hits in 19.6% of those games (10 of them).
  • He went yard in 9.8% of his games last year (five of 51), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14 of 51 games last season (27.5%), Larnach drove in a run, and four of those games (7.8%) included more than one RBI.
  • He scored in 37.3% of his 51 games last year, with more than one run in 5.9% of those games (three).

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 28
.313 AVG .177
.400 OBP .245
.594 SLG .281
10 XBH 8
4 HR 1
11 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 38/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 28
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (42.9%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (35.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
  • The Royals surrendered 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Keller makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP over his 35 games, compiling a 6-14 record.
