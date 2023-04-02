The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on April 2, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota has a 24-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 27th.

The Timberwolves average just one fewer point per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.6).

Minnesota is 21-12 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have performed better at home this season, posting 116.3 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, Minnesota is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game (115.4) than in away games (116.6).

The Timberwolves are sinking 12.4 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.3% in home games and 37.1% on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries