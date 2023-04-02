The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -16.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 36 of Minnesota's 77 games with a set total have hit the over (46.8%).
  • The Timberwolves have gone 35-42-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 0 0% 115.6 229 116 232.6 231.3
Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.4 229 116.6 232.6 229.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • Six of Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-22-0) than it does in away games (19-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves put up only one fewer point per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.6).
  • Minnesota has a 21-12 record against the spread and a 21-12 record overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 35-42 0-0 36-42
Trail Blazers 35-42 0-0 38-39

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Trail Blazers
115.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
21-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-6
21-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-5
116
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
19-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-11
23-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.