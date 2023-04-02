The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are big, 17-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW

BSNX and ROOT Sports NW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 119 - Trail Blazers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17)

Trail Blazers (+ 17) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Timberwolves have covered the spread more often than the Trail Blazers this season, tallying an ATS record of 36-40-2, as opposed to the 34-42-1 mark of the Blazers.

Portland and its opponents have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (36 out of 78).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 13-31, while the Timberwolves are 18-17 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

So far this year, Minnesota is scoring 115.6 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 116 points per contest (18th-ranked).

This season, the Timberwolves rank eighth in the league in assists, averaging 26 per game.

With 12.1 treys per game, the Timberwolves are 14th in the NBA. They have a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, Minnesota has taken 61.8% two-pointers, accounting for 71.8% of the team's baskets. It has shot 38.2% threes (28.2% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.