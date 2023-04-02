Jose Miranda -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jose Miranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Miranda hit .268 with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Miranda picked up a hit in 60.8% of his games last season (76 of 125), with more than one hit in 34 of those games (27.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in 14 of 125 games in 2022 (11.2%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Miranda picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out 125 (34.4%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
  • He scored in 32.0% of his 125 games last season, with more than one run in 4.0% of those games (five).

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 65
.277 AVG .260
.347 OBP .306
.426 SLG .426
18 XBH 22
6 HR 9
32 RBI 34
41/19 K/BB 50/9
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 68
35 (61.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
22 (38.6%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (26.5%)
6 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
23 (40.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Keller starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Over his 35 appearances last season he finished with a 5.09 ERA and a 1.504 WHIP, compiling a 6-14 record.
