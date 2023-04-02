The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Joey Gallo At The Plate (2022)

Gallo hit .160 with eight doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

In 37.0% of his games last year (47 of 127), Gallo got a base hit, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games in 2022 (18 of 127), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo picked up an RBI in 23.6% of his 127 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He touched home plate in 29.9% of his games last year (38 of 127), with more than one run on 10 occasions (7.9%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 53 .172 AVG .148 .282 OBP .279 .356 SLG .358 15 XBH 14 8 HR 11 25 RBI 22 82/26 K/BB 81/30 2 SB 1 Home Away 66 GP 61 26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (34.4%) 4 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (8.2%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.9%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (16.4%) 15 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (24.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)